How smart is your health regime?
Forget counting steps – today’s personal health devices can take ECG readings, pinpoint oxygen saturation and measure body fat. But are they an essential part of staying healthy, or just another gimmick?
The growth in interest among consumers in personal health devices since the Covid-19 pandemic began is undeniable. The evidence is in the numbers.
Fitness bands, trackers, and smartwatches are popular, but interest in them had somewhat plateaued prior to the pandemic, with growth forecast at only around 3 per cent per annum globally. The last year and a half has changed matters radically, with 2020 revenues in the band and tracker market growing from €2.76...
