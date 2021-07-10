Subscribe Today
Hopes high as fans return for Ireland cricket match

The Ireland men’s team take on old rivals South Africa tomorrow in front of a crowd of up to 560 in Malahide, Co Dublin

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
10th July, 2021
Ireland vs Scotland at Malahide Cricket Club grounds. Picture: Inpho

Graham Ford, head coach of Ireland’s men’s cricket teams, hopes the return of fans will help his charges as they begin a six-match series of one-day internationals against South Africa tomorrow.

Up to 560 fans are permitted into the ground in Malahide for tomorrow’s opening game in the series in which Ireland is seeking its first-ever victory over South Africa, having lost in five previous attempts.

“We’d like to think...

