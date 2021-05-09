Greyhound industry to commission new study to show ‘best case possible’

Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) is set to commission an economic analysis to present “the best case possible” that the industry is not in decline.

Ger Dollard, the chief executive of GRI, which was known as the Irish Greyhound Board until recently, told an industry meeting last month that it was needed to counteract the perception that the sport is struggling.

“Loose talk on radio or TV shows about the demise of the industry...