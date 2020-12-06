Greyhound body happy to break link with horseracing
Greyhound Racing Ireland boss says he is satisfied decoupling would not affect its state funding
There is no reason why greyhound racing would receive less funding if the government broke the link between its budget and that of horseracing, the sport’s governing body has said.
The Department of Agriculture’s Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund has been split 80 per cent to horseracing and 20 per cent to greyhound racing since it was established in 2001. There have been calls for the level given to greyhounds to be reduced...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Effin Eddie: The man who put Tipperary football on the map
Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final is arguably Tipp’s biggest football game for 85 years, but prior to their Munster final win over Cork one man had already brought national attention to the Premier County’s big ball exponents
Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower
GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?
Ex-GAA president says Dublin funding debate ‘should have begun years ago’
The Dubs’ Leinster dominance makes it ‘impossible to see who could challenge them’, says Nickey Brennan
Ronan Early: When Maradona left his mark, it stayed with us for ever
Last Wednesday’s sorrow at the untimely passing of a sporting genius was tempered by memories of the joy triggered by his ridiculous feats on the field of play