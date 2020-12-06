Subscribe Today
Greyhound body happy to break link with horseracing

Greyhound Racing Ireland boss says he is satisfied decoupling would not affect its state funding

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
6th December, 2020
There is no reason why greyhound racing would receive less funding if the government broke the link between its budget and that of horseracing, the sport’s governing body has said.

The Department of Agriculture’s Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund has been split 80 per cent to horseracing and 20 per cent to greyhound racing since it was established in 2001. There have been calls for the level given to greyhounds to be reduced...

