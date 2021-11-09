Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

‘Government to target major international sporting events over next decade’

Efforts are ongoing to proceed with a joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to Jack Chambers

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
9th November, 2021
‘Government to target major international sporting events over next decade’
Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for Sport, said ‘we have a number of possible events that could come to Ireland’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government is targeting multiple international sporting events to bring to Ireland over the next decade in an effort to boost tourism and trade following the pandemic.

Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Gaeltacht and Sport told the Business Post that efforts are still ongoing to proceed with a joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup but that many other events were being examined.

“The government is always trying to bring major events...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s biggest shareholder, has been criticised in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2020-21 season, which saw chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Neil Lennon leave the club. Picture: Getty

Desmond faces revolt from Celtic shareholders at next agm

Sport Barry J Whyte 2 weeks ago
Pearse Flynn, who is planning to build Ireland’s first green hydrogen production facility In Aghada, Co Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

New analysis suggests America’s Cup bid could cost €400 million to host

Sport Aaron Rogan 1 month ago
America’s Cup: Emirates Team New Zealand competing against Itay’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in Auckland Harbour in New Zealand in March of this year. Picture: Getty

Hosting the America’s Cup: does the case for Cork hold water?

Sport Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
The Irish bid, which would result in Cork playing host to the race, had been regarded as the favourite. Picture: Getty

Ireland thrown lifeline to land America’s Cup

Sport Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1