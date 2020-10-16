Friday October 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Going to the game is not important, so why does it hurt so much to stay away?

If sport is fundamentally meaningless then how can it bring so much joy and bind families and friendships? The absence of matchdays to those who build their lives around them is devastating

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th October, 2020
Hoop dreams dashed: Basketball Ireland has followed hockey’s announcement and suspended the planned start to the season. Picture: Getty

It has been a week, again. Somehow, after all we have been through since March, it is still possible for new challenges to hit hard. That was what it felt like at 7pm last night over an announcement that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things yet still felt like a kick to the gut after all that has happened.

Basketball Ireland followed hockey’s announcement earlier in the day that it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Hill: An entertaining kick around with one of Dublin’s footballing legends

Bernard Brogan reveals some of the secrets behind Dublin’s unprecedented successes in Gaelic football and is candid about having to fight for his place on the team as he came towards the end of his career

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago

Extra funding will get Ireland’s athletes to Olympics, says John Treacy

Budget measures will also help struggling clubs, according to the chief executive of Sport Ireland

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago

FAI owed €29m on €50m loan, despite massive repayments and huge write-off

Figures emerged from analysis ordered by Sport Ireland and revealed in a new book about John Delaney’s reign at the football body

Aaron Rogan | 1 month ago