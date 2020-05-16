Getting back into the swing: the re-opening of golf

It was the green light the sport had been waiting for since sirens blasted over fairways across Ireland on March 24 due to Covid-19. An industry that had been hibernating for most of the winter was forced into an extended slumber, but phase one of the lifting of government restrictions has offered golf a much-needed lifeline as summer nears.
Golf has been granted permission to reopen tomorrow, Monday, May 18, albeit for members only initially, and government...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team