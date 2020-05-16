Saturday May 16, 2020
Getting back into the swing: the re-opening of golf

The Irish golf community is aware that it is ‘the guinea pig’ when it comes to the re-opening of sport, but it is up for the challenge

16th May, 2020
3
Carne golf links, Co Mayo; golf has been granted permission to reopen on Monday

It was the green light the sport had been waiting for since sirens blasted over fairways across Ireland on March 24 due to Covid-19. An industry that had been hibernating for most of the winter was forced into an extended slumber, but phase one of the lifting of government restrictions has offered golf a much-needed lifeline as summer nears.

Golf has been granted permission to reopen tomorrow, Monday, May 18, albeit for members only initially, and government...

Related Stories

Eamon Dunphy: ‘You need someone to call out the spoofers’

Eamon Dunphy is cocooning in Ranelagh, but the coronavirus crisis hasn’t softened his cough. In a wide-ranging interview, the 74-year-old holds forth on the coronavirus crisis, his perception of Ireland as ‘a kip’, the failure of the media to hold the political class to account – and why he gave away the only football medal he ever won

Aaron Rogan | 6 days ago

Stephen Kenny: Irish football’s coming man

The new Ireland manager starts his tenure on a wave of goodwill, but will his complex approach to football reap rewards?

Barry J Whyte | 1 month ago

Place your e-bets, please: how the gambling sector is pivoting during Covid-19

E-sports, once considered niche, are attracting record viewership numbers in the age of the coronavirus – and the large online betting platforms now want a piece of the action

Aaron Rogan | 1 month ago