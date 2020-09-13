Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

FAI owed €29m on €50m loan, despite massive repayments and huge write-off

Figures emerged from analysis ordered by Sport Ireland and revealed in a new book about John Delaney’s reign at the football body

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th September, 2020
Dutch football legend Edgar Davids with then-FAI chief executive John Delaney at the launch of the International Champions Cup match between Barcelona and Celtic at the Aviva Stadium in 2016: Delaney claimed that year the FAI could be debt-free by 2020

The Football Association of Ireland owed €29 million on a €50 million loan despite repayments of €35 million and a €12 million write-off, according to an analysis ordered by Sport Ireland.

The details of the efforts by John Delaney to manage the association’s debts are included in Champagne Football, a new book about the former chief executive’s reign at the football body.

The analysis by KOSI, an accountancy firm commissioned by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Women’s golf wasn’t on TV so we looked up to the Williams sisters’

Leona Maguire had no Irish female golfing role model growing up – but that will not be the case for the next generation

Emmet Ryan | 3 days ago

The Profile: Novak Djoković

The tennis star’s announcement that he plans to set up a men-only players union has raised plenty of hackles

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

Revenue at gambling giant grows by half during pandemic

Flutter reports that loss of live sport was offset by 380 per cent increase in gaming intake in first half of 2020

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 weeks ago