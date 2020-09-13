FAI owed €29m on €50m loan, despite massive repayments and huge write-off

The Football Association of Ireland owed €29 million on a €50 million loan despite repayments of €35 million and a €12 million write-off, according to an analysis ordered by Sport Ireland.

The details of the efforts by John Delaney to manage the association’s debts are included in Champagne Football, a new book about the former chief executive’s reign at the football body.

The analysis by KOSI, an accountancy firm commissioned by...