FAI owed €29m on €50m loan, despite massive repayments and huge write-off

The Football Association of Ireland owed €29 million on a €50 million loan despite repayments of €35 million and a €12 million write-off, according to an analysis ordered by Sport Ireland.
The details of the efforts by John Delaney to manage the association’s debts are included in Champagne Football, a new book about the former chief executive’s reign at the football body.
The analysis by KOSI, an accountancy firm commissioned by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team