Tuesday June 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

FAI launches legal action against former auditor Deloitte

The consultancy giant, which was paid more than €1 million in advisory fees by the FAI over 20-plus years, first filed a warning about the association’s accounting records in 2019

16th June, 2020
Deloitte, one of the world’s largest professional consultancy firms in the world, previously claimed it had been “misled” by the FAI

The Football Association of Ireland has initiated High Court action against Deloitte, its former external auditor firm.

The legal action relates to Deloitte’s role as auditor and financial advisor at the FAI, a role it held for 23 years.

In April 2019 Deloitte filed a warning with the Companies Registration Office that proper accounting records were not kept by the FAI, a situation that comes with potential penalties including fines and criminal charges. It...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Leinster at a loss as it lives off hope and cash reserves

Irish rugby is in limbo, with all the provinces feeling the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sporting fixtures. At Leinster alone, there’s an €8m hole in the balance sheet

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago

Neale Richmond: Time to tell the real story behind Daniel Kinahan’s meteoric rise

The ongoing whitewashing of Daniel Kinahan, the man behind the big Fury-Joshua fight, is a disgrace to the sport of boxing

Neale Richmond | 2 days ago

Star editor calls for a blanket ban on Tyson/Fury fight coverage

Des Gibson has written to the Society of Editors in Britain to directly inform them about organiser Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in organised crime

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago