FAI launches legal action against former auditor Deloitte

The Football Association of Ireland has initiated High Court action against Deloitte, its former external auditor firm.

The legal action relates to Deloitte’s role as auditor and financial advisor at the FAI, a role it held for 23 years.

In April 2019 Deloitte filed a warning with the Companies Registration Office that proper accounting records were not kept by the FAI, a situation that comes with potential penalties including fines and criminal charges. It...