Tuesday October 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Extra funding will get Ireland’s athletes to Olympics, says John Treacy

Budget measures will also help struggling clubs, according to the chief executive of Sport Ireland

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
13th October, 2020
Ciara Mageean is one of Ireland’s brightest hopes for the Toyko Olympic games. Picture: Getty

John Treacy, the chief executive of Sport Ireland, believes the additional funding provided in the budget will be enough to help struggling sports clubs to get Ireland’s athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Treacy told the Business Post that the funding measures announced would “go a huge long way in terms of meeting the losses for this year”.

“We have enough funding to make sure we get our Olympic and Paralympic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

FAI owed €29m on €50m loan, despite massive repayments and huge write-off

Figures emerged from analysis ordered by Sport Ireland and revealed in a new book about John Delaney’s reign at the football body

Aaron Rogan | 1 month ago

‘Women’s golf wasn’t on TV so we looked up to the Williams sisters’

Leona Maguire had no Irish female golfing role model growing up – but that will not be the case for the next generation

Emmet Ryan | 1 month ago

The Profile: Novak Djoković

The tennis star’s announcement that he plans to set up a men-only players union has raised plenty of hackles

Emmet Ryan | 1 month ago