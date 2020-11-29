Sunday November 29, 2020
Ex-GAA president says Dublin funding debate ‘should have begun years ago’

The Dubs’ Leinster dominance makes it ‘impossible to see who could challenge them’, says Nickey Brennan

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
29th November, 2020
Nickey Brennan, who is the outgoing chair of the GAA’s games development executive, which directs money to the growth and improvement of the game at grass roots level

The debate over the GAA‘s funding of Gaelic games in Dublin should have started a decade ago, according to a former president of the association.

Dublin have won 15 of the last 16 Leinster football finals and are on course for their sixth All-Ireland title in a row this year. The team‘s dominance has raised questions about how much money it should get from GAA central funding.

The debate reached a peak last...

