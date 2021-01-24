Subscribe Today
€25m whitewater centre could be a ‘game-changer’ says former Olympian

Canoeist and coach Eoin Rheinisch has defended the project, which faces strong political opposition

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th January, 2021
Eoin Rheinisch of Ireland at the Beijing Olympic Games 12 years ago: he says a whitewater facility in Dublin’s Docklands would be a game-changer for Irish athletes who have to do a huge amount of travel every year to train at proper facilities elsewhere in the world Picture: Getty

Twelve years ago at the Beijing Olympic Games, Eoin Rheinisch, the canoeist and now high-performance coach, placed fourth for Ireland in the K1 Kayak final at Shunyi Olympic Park.

He was three seconds away from claiming a medal, and only five seconds behind gold medallist Alexander Grimm, the German athlete who grew up in Augsburg.

To this day, Rheinisch regularly travels to Augsburg. The city is a hotbed of high-performance canoeing due to its canoe...

