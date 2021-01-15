Subscribe Today
Eric Donovan: ‘I don’t take a lot of punishment. I’m a clever type of boxer’

The Athy man has a shot at European glory and is determined not to let lockdown keep him down

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
15th January, 2021
Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan: ‘You have to take it on the chin sometimes, literally and metaphorically.’ Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Just trying to follow an Eric Donovan fight can be exhausting, so heaven knows what it is like to be the man trying to catch him in the ring. Lilywhite Lightning has earned a shot at the EBU European Union super featherweight title, and he is hungry for the crown.

The preparation for the mandatory title tilt, for a belt currently held by Haithem ‘The Flash’ Laamouz, has understandably been far from ordinary. With gyms...

