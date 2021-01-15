Eric Donovan: ‘I don’t take a lot of punishment. I’m a clever type of boxer’

Just trying to follow an Eric Donovan fight can be exhausting, so heaven knows what it is like to be the man trying to catch him in the ring. Lilywhite Lightning has earned a shot at the EBU European Union super featherweight title, and he is hungry for the crown.

The preparation for the mandatory title tilt, for a belt currently held by Haithem ‘The Flash’ Laamouz, has understandably been far from ordinary. With gyms...