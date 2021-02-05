Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Emmet Ryan: The Super Bowl LV survival guide

Whether you’re a first-time viewer or a hardened NFL fan, here is our advice on how to enjoy Sunday night’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
5th February, 2021
Emmet Ryan: The Super Bowl LV survival guide
‘You either drink beer or water. There is no middle ground. The extra sugar, caffeine, and all that in fizzy drinks is just a terrible call.’ Picture: Getty

The first Sunday in February is a tradition like no other. Not so much the Super Bowl itself but rather the efforts made by thousands of Irish people to power through around three hours of viewing at a time well past when they’d normally turn in.

Even those used to staying up for the big game can have trouble getting through it but over the past 15 years I have painstakingly crafted the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Depending on who you listen to, Andy Farrell’s Ireland are either on the right track or stuck in a rut. The truth probably lies somewhere in between.‘ Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Time for Andy Farrell’s Ireland to emerge from Schmidt era

Sport Ciarán Kennedy 3 hours ago
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘What I really love is winning something you’re not meant to win’

Tougher than the rest: Davy Fitzgerald interview

Sport Ronan Early 6 days ago
Eoin Rheinisch of Ireland at the Beijing Olympic Games 12 years ago: he says a whitewater facility in Dublin’s Docklands would be a game-changer for Irish athletes who have to do a huge amount of travel every year to train at proper facilities elsewhere in the world Picture: Getty

€25m whitewater centre could be a ‘game-changer’ says former Olympian

Sport Killian Woods 1 week ago
Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan: ‘You have to take it on the chin sometimes, literally and metaphorically.’ Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Eric Donovan: ‘I don’t take a lot of punishment. I’m a clever type of boxer’

Sport Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1