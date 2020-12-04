Effin Eddie: The man who put Tipperary football on the map
Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final is arguably Tipp’s biggest football game for 85 years, but prior to their Munster final win over Cork one man had already brought national attention to the Premier County’s big ball exponents
The conditions were dreadful, the football worse, but it remains a fixture in Irish history and a time capsule of an era gone. The 1992 Tipperary under-21 football championship final between Aherlow and Nenagh Éire Óg would be long forgotten were it not for one man in a red hat.
Effin Eddie Moroney’s commentary on the day became a cult sensation across GAA clubs and pubs during the middle of the 1990s. Known at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower
GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?
Ex-GAA president says Dublin funding debate ‘should have begun years ago’
The Dubs’ Leinster dominance makes it ‘impossible to see who could challenge them’, says Nickey Brennan
Ronan Early: When Maradona left his mark, it stayed with us for ever
Last Wednesday’s sorrow at the untimely passing of a sporting genius was tempered by memories of the joy triggered by his ridiculous feats on the field of play
Diego Maradona: A singular talent, an unashamed competitor
The Argentine’s incredible feats on the field were such that his troubles away from it could never overshadow them