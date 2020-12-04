Effin Eddie: The man who put Tipperary football on the map

The conditions were dreadful, the football worse, but it remains a fixture in Irish history and a time capsule of an era gone. The 1992 Tipperary under-21 football championship final between Aherlow and Nenagh Éire Óg would be long forgotten were it not for one man in a red hat.

Effin Eddie Moroney’s commentary on the day became a cult sensation across GAA clubs and pubs during the middle of the 1990s. Known at...