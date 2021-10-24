Subscribe Today
Desmond faces revolt from Celtic shareholders at next agm

The billionaire financier, who owns 34.7 per cent of the shares in the Scottish Premier League club, has faced mounting criticism following their disastrous 2020-21 season

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
24th October, 2021
Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s biggest shareholder, has been criticised in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2020-21 season, which saw chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Neil Lennon leave the club. Picture: Getty

Small shareholders in Celtic FC, the Scottish Premier League club, will attempt to rein in the power of Dermot Desmond, its major shareholder, by way of a vote on a “relationship agreement” at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The proposition, known as Resolution 12, was recommended by the Celtic Trust, an organisation that represents fans of the club, which says that it “exists to try to prevent any one person or group ever...

