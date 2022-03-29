Cycling Ireland to pay BDO €184,000 to investigate its activities
The consultancy firm is conducting a wide-ranging review of the sporting body, including an investigation into a controversial deal with EvoPro
BDO is to be paid more than €180,000 by Cycling Ireland to conduct a wide-ranging review of the sporting body’s activities, including an investigation into a controversial deal with a professional cycling team, the Business Post has learned.
The consultancy firm is preparing a report into several issues at the embattled organisation, which has been beset by conflict over recent months. Liam Collins, the body’s recently elected president, and several board...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Losses mount for MacAnthony’s Peterborough in spite of £4.7m from transfers
Covid hit led to accumulated losses of £16.5 million for football club co-owned by Irish property tycoon Darragh MacAnthony
The battle for Stamford Bridge: Who will snap up Chelsea FC?
Roman Abramovich's reign at Chelsea is over after 19 eventful years, but as the race to succeed him as the club’s owner hots up, observers fear the lessons of the past have not been learned by those who run English football
Cycling Ireland postpones appearance at Oireachtas committee
Organisation said it would not be in a position to provide members of the committee ‘with the necessary level of detail'
FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled
Association used the money to pay for an exhibition on the history of the Euros, which was launched by John Delaney in 2018