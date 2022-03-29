Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Cycling Ireland to pay BDO €184,000 to investigate its activities

The consultancy firm is conducting a wide-ranging review of the sporting body, including an investigation into a controversial deal with EvoPro

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th March, 2022
Cycling Ireland to pay BDO €184,000 to investigate its activities
EvoPro is the only Irish men’s cycling team registered with the sport’s world governing body. Picture: Getty

BDO is to be paid more than €180,000 by Cycling Ireland to conduct a wide-ranging review of the sporting body’s activities, including an investigation into a controversial deal with a professional cycling team, the Business Post has learned.

The consultancy firm is preparing a report into several issues at the embattled organisation, which has been beset by conflict over recent months. Liam Collins, the body’s recently elected president, and several board...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh MacAnthony, co-owner of Peterborough football club, and player Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrate promotion to the Championship

Losses mount for MacAnthony’s Peterborough in spite of £4.7m from transfers

Sport Barry J Whyte
Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea football club: two decades after Roman Abramovich took over the club and Chelsea are on the block again, with a bevy of prospective billionaire bidders circling one of world football’s most prized assets

The battle for Stamford Bridge: Who will snap up Chelsea FC?

Sport Peter O'Dwyer
Cycling Ireland has commissioned an external report into what McKerrow called ‘governance related issues’ following several media reports about the organisation over recent weeks.

Cycling Ireland postpones appearance at Oireachtas committee

Sport Donal MacNamee
The National Football Exhibition was launched in 2018 by John Delaney, then the chief executive of the FAI. Picture: Sportsfile

FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled

Sport Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1