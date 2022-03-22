Cycling Ireland postpones appearance at Oireachtas committee
Organisation said it would not be in a position to provide members of the committee ‘with the necessary level of detail'
Cycling Ireland has declined to appear in front of an Oireachtas committee for the second time in a month, pushing off a date with politicians amid governance and financial concerns within the organisation.
The body, which has around 20,000 members, asked for a postponement of a meeting this week because it was “concerned that we would not be in a position to provide the members of the committee with the necessary level of detail to...
