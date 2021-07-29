Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Comment: Irish rowers’ gold brings joy but the Olympics are nothing without heartbreak

As Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy stake their place in the history books, it’s easy to forget the pain for those who don’t get to stand on the podium

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
29th July, 2021
Comment: Irish rowers’ gold brings joy but the Olympics are nothing without heartbreak
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan pose with their medals after winning the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A in Tokyo. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

I’m not an early riser but, even with the best laid plans, the Olympics tend to change that. On Wednesday morning, I woke at 2.30am unplanned. Clearly my body needed to know how our women’s four had done. Bronze for the rowers, a great result. Back to sleep.

This morning was slightly better, I woke at 3am but eschewed checking my phone. Then at 5am, my body clearly needed to know....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Chloe Watkins during the SoftCo Series International Hockey match between Ireland and Britain.

Making some history, again

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 days ago
Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine lead Team Ireland while holding the tricolour at the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Patriot games: why the flag of an Olympian can mean everything or nothing

Sport Matt Cooper 4 days ago
Brisbane in Australia was the only name brought before the International Olympic Committee) for formal ratification to host the 2032 Games .Picture: Getty

Analysis: Brisbane secures 2032 Olympics but host cities rarely win long-term

Sport Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
When Gareth Southgate took charge in 2016, England fans had little difficulty containing their excitement. Picture: Paul Ellis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

James McDermott: How ‘lucky leader’ Southgate has made an impossible job seem almost possible

Sport James McDermott 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1