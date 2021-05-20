College Football Classic to return to Dublin in 2022
After games were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the organisers of the American football event confirmed that Northwestern University will play Nebraska here next year
The annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic series is set to return on August 27 next year with a game between Northwestern University Wildcats, from Chicago, Illinois, and the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.
The organisers expect 23,000 people to visit from overseas for the game, with 18,000 travelling from the US and 5,000 from Europe.
Last year’s game between the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen and the proposed game...
