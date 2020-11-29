Sunday November 29, 2020
Sport

Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower

GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
29th November, 2020

In 2017, John Connellan hung up his boots after more than a decade of playing inter-county Gaelic football.

Connellan had made his debut in 2006 when Westmeath were on the crest of a wave. They’d won a Leinster title in 2004 and there was a fervent belief that this was the start of a new dawn in the county’s fortunes.

He had turned down a possible career in football for this. He had played...

