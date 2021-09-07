Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Can Mayo end 70 years of hurt?

Seven decades and 10 final defeats have intensified their yearning for Sam Maguire. Tyrone await in the decider with the Connacht champions now marginal favourites having eventually vanquished Dublin . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
7th September, 2021
Can Mayo end 70 years of hurt?
‘The middle of the last decade was when the sheer need for Mayo to win the Sam Maguire became an internet phenomenon. Seeing #Mayo4Sam in a Tinder profile became a perfectly normal thing’

The wait is known to anyone with even a cursory knowledge of Gaelic games. Mayo’s senior footballers head into Croke Park this Saturday with a rare case of expectation rather than hope. Tyrone will be anything but pushovers yet Mayo are in the rare position of being narrow favourites at the bookies. It’s a role they are unaccustomed to although that’s not to diminish the hope of prior sides.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The smartwatch market, a direct competitor segment, also remains strong with growth in value forecast at 18.7 per cent this year alone from €42.3 billion in 2020 to €50.2 billion

How smart is your health regime?

Sport Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
Whoop sells digital health subscriptions that includes a wearable device to track health and fitness markers. Picture: Whoop

Whoop raises $200 million in SoftBank-led funding round and confirms 2022 Irish expansion

Sport Eva Short 1 week ago
Maro Itoje of the British &amp; Irish Lions charges upfield during the 3rd test match between the South Africa Springboks and the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on August 7. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Lions cut losses by 40% last year ahead of Covid-impacted South Africa tour

Sport Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Ellen Keane, the Paralympic bronze medallist. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paralympians can expect more sponsor attention, says Allianz

Sport Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1