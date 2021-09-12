Bohemians buck Covid-19 trend with €1.6m surplus
Last year’s transfer of Ireland defender Matt Doherty from Wolves to Spurs boosted the fortunes of the northside Dublin club
Bohemians FC, the League of Ireland club, reported an operating surplus of €1.6 million for the year that ended November 2020, thanks largely to its cut of the sale of Matt Doherty, the Ireland international.
The financial boosts for the Dublin club come as sports teams across the country endure the loss of ticket, sponsorship and broadcast revenue amid a succession of Covid-19 related lockdowns.
The latest accounts for Bohemians FC show that a major contributor...
