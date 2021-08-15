Blockchain is the way forward, says National Stud chief

The future of Irish horse racing lies in blockchain technology and digital tokens, the chief executive of the Irish National Stud has said.

The Irish National Stud, a thoroughbred horse-breeding facility based in Kildare, has now begun acting as an agent for trainers and breeders around Ireland who want to syndicate horse ownership through digital tokens.

“I think it will be the future, it's already the present in a way,” Cathal Beale, chief executive of...