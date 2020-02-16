As private equity zones in on rugby, should fans be worried?

It would be easy to believe that professional rugby is awash with cash.

Just stand in the Aviva Stadium during a Six Nations match, or Thomond Park during a Champions Cup game, amid flashing lightbulbs and matchday pyrotechnics, with fans clogging the aisles and splashing hundreds of euro on drinks, and with sponsors’ logos on every available inch of the stands.

The truth, however, is a little more sobering. In fact, many parts of...