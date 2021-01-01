After the ball: Donncha O’Callaghan on rugby, retirement and adapting to a new way of of life

Donncha O’Callaghan was sitting at home, his head buried in the Irish Examiner’s sports section. The RTÉ and BBC websites were open on his screen as he scanned from one sports story to another, trying to get ahead of the day’s events before the 2FM sports radio show he co-hosts. The phone then beeped with a message from Derval O’Rourke.

“I’ve just done a 1k in...