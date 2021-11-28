Subscribe Today
Three-month delay to register births due to HSE cyber attack

Delay for 18,000 families in east of country means they can’t get child benefit payments or free GP card for infants

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th November, 2021
Following on from the cyber attack earlier on this year, there is a waiting list of 18,500 online applications for birth registrations for children born in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare

Around 18,000 families have been waiting for up to three months to register their child’s birth due to the impact of the HSE cyber attack.

The delay has meant the parents cannot qualify for child benefit payments or the free GP card for their baby.

The delays in the east of the country have led to calls for the HSE to reallocate birth registration applications to other civil registration offices, where there are short...

