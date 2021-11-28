Three-month delay to register births due to HSE cyber attack
Delay for 18,000 families in east of country means they can’t get child benefit payments or free GP card for infants
Around 18,000 families have been waiting for up to three months to register their child’s birth due to the impact of the HSE cyber attack.
The delay has meant the parents cannot qualify for child benefit payments or the free GP card for their baby.
The delays in the east of the country have led to calls for the HSE to reallocate birth registration applications to other civil registration offices, where there are short...
