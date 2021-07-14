Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

‘Support progamme needed for the 10,000 children who have a parent in prison’

New report by Irish Penal Reform trust says lack of in-person visits during pandemic has affected children’s mental and physical health

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th July, 2021
‘Support progamme needed for the 10,000 children who have a parent in prison’
Throughout the pandemic phones were installed within prisoners’ cells, the Irish Penal Reform Trust said. To date 400 cells have been equipped with telephones and a further 600 are to have phones installed during 2021, according to a new report from the organisation. Picture: Getty

About 10,000 children in Ireland have a parent in prison, the Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) has said.

The organisation said no national support programmes exists for these children and warned that they are falling through the gaps across all services as there is a lack of coordinated response to support them.

A new IPRT report on supporting children and families who have a family member in prison, showed the Covid-19 pandemic has had both positive...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The article in the Nationalist was the basis for much of the subsequent media attention, but it was based on a house of straw’.

Silence is deafening when it comes to putting right the wrong of the school dress code story

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne 2 weeks ago
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, could find himself under pressure over the timetable and costings of the plan to end direct provision. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Timetable to end direct provision is unrealistic, DPER officials warn

Social Affairs Killian Woods 3 weeks ago
Minister for Culture Catherine Martin’s scheme is not to be a pilot for a universal basic income, but a pilot for a basic income guarantee for artists. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Colin Murphy: Greens’ deal for artists doesn’t mean basic income is coming

Social Affairs Colin Murphy 1 month ago
‘Apart from our health and wellbeing, Ireland may well need its citizens to have more sex for practical reasons.’ Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Would ‘a subsidy for sex’ be such a bad idea?

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1