‘Support progamme needed for the 10,000 children who have a parent in prison’
New report by Irish Penal Reform trust says lack of in-person visits during pandemic has affected children’s mental and physical health
About 10,000 children in Ireland have a parent in prison, the Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) has said.
The organisation said no national support programmes exists for these children and warned that they are falling through the gaps across all services as there is a lack of coordinated response to support them.
A new IPRT report on supporting children and families who have a family member in prison, showed the Covid-19 pandemic has had both positive...
