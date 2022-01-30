Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

State aims to nurture community leaders in gang-afflicted areas

The government is to provide almost €200,000 in funding for an 18-month leadership course for individuals from both Darndale and Drogheda

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th January, 2022
State aims to nurture community leaders in gang-afflicted areas
Gardaí at the scene after a murder in Darndale last year. Communities have been subject to intimidation from criminals, which has made it more difficult for community leaders to speak up for their areas. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

The state is providing funding in a bid to develop community leaders in two areas affected by gangland violence.

A series of murders occurred in Darndale in north Dublin in late 2019 and a long-running feud between drugs gangs in Drogheda has resulted in several killings, including the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

The government is now providing €188,000 in funding for an 18-month leadership course for a select group of people...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The special Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy has been established to work through the ethical and legal implications of facilitating Irish couples to avail of commercial surrogacy arrangements abroad

AG says commodification of children is a concern in international surrogacy

Social Affairs Daniel Murray
A vigil at Leinster House in Dublin for Ashling Murphy who was murdered while she was jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Red C poll: One in three young women reports street harassment

Social Affairs Michael Brennan
Candles and flowers for Ashling Murphy at Leinster House: will the reaction to her death prove to be a landmark moment in Irish life? Picture: Brian Lawless

Elaine Byrne: Culture of discrimination won’t change until men tire of it too

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne
Ivana Bacik of Labour: ‘The leave we’re legislating for is medically verified.’ Picture: Collins

Bacik proposes paid leave for post-abortion complications

Social Affairs Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1