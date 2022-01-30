State aims to nurture community leaders in gang-afflicted areas

The state is providing funding in a bid to develop community leaders in two areas affected by gangland violence.

A series of murders occurred in Darndale in north Dublin in late 2019 and a long-running feud between drugs gangs in Drogheda has resulted in several killings, including the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

The government is now providing €188,000 in funding for an 18-month leadership course for a select group of people...