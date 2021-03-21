Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Should artists’ payment pave the way for a universal basic income?

The security offered by the pandemic unemployment payment resembles a case study for a pilot scheme which has been brought to cabinet by arts minister Catherine Martin, to pay artists a weekly basic income. Could it ultimately lead to one for all citizens?

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st March, 2021
Should artists’ payment pave the way for a universal basic income?
David Booth: ‘Artists are in a repeating pattern of precarious work, it's an incredibly stressful experience.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips.

David Booth, an artist living in Dublin, is familiar with wondering about where the next pay cheque will come from. As a painter, he makes money from commissions and selling his artwork at shows. Due to the long lead in time between shows, he relies on side projects to plug the gap.

His next show is in October. Usually, he would supplement his earnings by setting up galleries or handling art, but the pandemic means...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Relatives of Angela Collins, who spent 27 years in a Magdalene Laundry, protest for the forgotten victims of institutional abuse. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Colin Murphy: We speak the language of inclusion about Travellers, but inaction speaks louder

Social Affairs Colin Murphy 2 weeks ago
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection Picture: Julien Behal

Inmates’ social welfare cut after data checks revealed they were in prison

Social Affairs Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Darragh Whelan, director of Childhood Services Ireland: ‘It’s too late to change the model at this point.‘ Picture: Fergal Phillips

State should buffer private childcare, says Ibec executive

Social Affairs Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Relatives of those who die can be obliged to contact numerous branches of the state to cancel things such as services and payments

Government to look at setting up ‘one-stop-shop’ to accept notifications of person’s death

Social Affairs Rosanna Cooney 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1