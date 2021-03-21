Should artists’ payment pave the way for a universal basic income?
The security offered by the pandemic unemployment payment resembles a case study for a pilot scheme which has been brought to cabinet by arts minister Catherine Martin, to pay artists a weekly basic income. Could it ultimately lead to one for all citizens?
David Booth, an artist living in Dublin, is familiar with wondering about where the next pay cheque will come from. As a painter, he makes money from commissions and selling his artwork at shows. Due to the long lead in time between shows, he relies on side projects to plug the gap.
His next show is in October. Usually, he would supplement his earnings by setting up galleries or handling art, but the pandemic means...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: We speak the language of inclusion about Travellers, but inaction speaks louder
Six decades on from the days when NSPCA inspectors could have Traveller children placed in institutions, they are still subject to discrimination, as the Pontins scandal showed last week
Inmates’ social welfare cut after data checks revealed they were in prison
The Department of Social Protection estimated that it saved €8 million from a number of data-matching exercises up to last September
State should buffer private childcare, says Ibec executive
Darragh Whelan, director of Childhood Services Ireland, says government has no desire to move to public model for the sector
Government to look at setting up ‘one-stop-shop’ to accept notifications of person’s death
Relatives have to contact numerous branches of the state to cancel things such as services and payments after bereavements