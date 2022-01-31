Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Senator cautions intending parents about Ukraine surrogacy

Concerns mount about the safety of current surrogate mothers and babies and access to the country due to the Russian military build-up on the border

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
31st January, 2022
Senator cautions intending parents about Ukraine surrogacy
Senator Mary Seery-Kearney had her child through surrogacy arrangements in India. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Couples exploring the possibility of entering into new surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine should “seriously consider” whether it is appropriate at this time, due to the precarious security situation, a Fine Gael senator has said.

It comes as Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, confirmed that his department will offer special diplomatic assistance to 14 Irish couples expecting babies to be born in Ukraine through surrogates in the coming months.

The 14 babies of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The special Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy has been established to work through the ethical and legal implications of facilitating Irish couples to avail of commercial surrogacy arrangements abroad

AG says commodification of children is a concern in international surrogacy

Social Affairs Daniel Murray
Gardaí at the scene after a murder in Darndale last year. Communities have been subject to intimidation from criminals, which has made it more difficult for community leaders to speak up for their areas. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

State aims to nurture community leaders in gang-afflicted areas

Social Affairs Michael Brennan
A vigil at Leinster House in Dublin for Ashling Murphy who was murdered while she was jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Red C poll: One in three young women reports street harassment

Social Affairs Michael Brennan
Candles and flowers for Ashling Murphy at Leinster House: will the reaction to her death prove to be a landmark moment in Irish life? Picture: Brian Lawless

Elaine Byrne: Culture of discrimination won’t change until men tire of it too

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1