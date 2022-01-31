Senator cautions intending parents about Ukraine surrogacy
Concerns mount about the safety of current surrogate mothers and babies and access to the country due to the Russian military build-up on the border
Couples exploring the possibility of entering into new surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine should “seriously consider” whether it is appropriate at this time, due to the precarious security situation, a Fine Gael senator has said.
It comes as Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, confirmed that his department will offer special diplomatic assistance to 14 Irish couples expecting babies to be born in Ukraine through surrogates in the coming months.
The 14 babies of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AG says commodification of children is a concern in international surrogacy
Paper prepared for special Oireachtas committee challenges findings of report by Special Rapporteur on Child Protection
State aims to nurture community leaders in gang-afflicted areas
The government is to provide almost €200,000 in funding for an 18-month leadership course for individuals from both Darndale and Drogheda
Red C poll: One in three young women reports street harassment
New poll reveals extent of on-street, workplace and online harassment and strong public support for longer prison sentences for offenders
Elaine Byrne: Culture of discrimination won’t change until men tire of it too
Women have stories about everything from biased attitudes to assault. Only men’s help will change the culture