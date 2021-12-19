Redress scheme for school abused is failing survivors, Council of Ministers is told
Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission tells council that Ireland is taking a defensive position ‘informed by suspicion and distrust’ in relation to redress for those abused in the school system
A state redress scheme for victims of abuse in school continues to fail survivors seven years after a judgment was secured by a Cork woman, the Council of Europe’s highest body has been told.
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) wrote to the Council of Ministers, a senior body within the Council of Europe, earlier this month to say that a new redress scheme established earlier this year was restrictive, insensitive,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Students and unemployed may be trained to work as homecare workers
Despite an increased budget, difficulty in recruiting staff means 5,000 people are still on the waiting list for visits
Elaine Byrne: The only difference between a drugs victim and a ‘junkie’ is their address
For as long as we empathise only with middle-class addicts, we will fail to tackle crises like the ‘tsunami’ of crack cocaine in the less leafy green suburbs
Job Path employment scheme ‘has not delivered value for money for taxpayer’
Unpublished report from Public Accounts Committee says programme should be replaced with ‘non-profit driven employment services’
Three-month delay to register births due to HSE cyber attack
Delay for 18,000 families in east of country means they can’t get child benefit payments or free GP card for infants