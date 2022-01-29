Subscribe Today
Red C poll: One in three young women reports street harassment

New poll reveals extent of on-street, workplace and online harassment and strong public support for longer prison sentences for offenders

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
29th January, 2022
A vigil at Leinster House in Dublin for Ashling Murphy who was murdered while she was jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

More than one in three young women have said they were harassed on the streets in the past 12 months, according to a new Business Post/Red C poll.

The survey reveals the extent to which young women experience the highest level of sexual harassment in the workplace and online. It also shows strong public support for longer prison sentences for men who are convicted of attacking women, physically or sexually.

According to the...

