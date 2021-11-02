Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Pringle continues to campaign for the Brandon report to be published

The Donegal TD has again brought to attention the plight of residents who were sexually abused in a HSE disability centre

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd November, 2021
Pringle continues to campaign for the Brandon report to be published
Thomas Pringle raised the Brandon report again today at Leaders’ Questions. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Thomas Pringle has been pursuing the plight of residents who were sexually abused in a HSE disability centre for the past six years.

The Independent TD for Donegal was first contacted by a whistleblower in 2016 about how one resident in the Ard Gréine Court campus in Stranorlar in Donegal had carried out sexual assaults on other residents.

He brought up the issue with government ministers and the HSE, leading to the commissioning of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rosanna Davison said the “heartbreaking reality” was that she was not legally recognised as her daughter’s mother. Davison had her first baby through surrogacy in Ukraine.Picture: RollingNews.ie

Advocates to present request to Dáil for bill to include international surrogacy

Social Affairs Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Bernard Gloster, the Tusla chief executive, has said recruitment of social workers is a ‘serious challenge’ for the agency. Picture: Alan Place

Tusla facing ‘serious challenges’ on social worker recruitment

Social Affairs Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Relationships and Sexuality Education in schools: ‘We need a more inclusive curriculum, and one that teaches teenagers not only about sex, but also about healthy relationships and how to spot signs of abuse’. Picture: Getty

‘A lot of students are coming to us already scarred’: Why Irish sex education needs a reboot

Social Affairs Catherine Healy 2 weeks ago
Heather Humphries, Minister for Social Protection. The state today announced that welfare payments are to increase for across a range of cohorts. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Jobseekers to get extra €5 a week in budget as fuel allowance rises

Social Affairs Rosanna Cooney 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1