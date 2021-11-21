Subscribe Today
Oireachtas committees to focus on autism and assisted dying

Special joint committees will be set up in the new year to deal with two key issues considered to be in need of government attention

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
21st November, 2021
Senator Micheál Carrigy: ‘Parents need to know that the supports are there for people with autism, because currently they are not’. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Two new Oireachtas committees dedicated to the issues of autism and assisted dying are to be established in the new year, the Business Post can reveal.

The new special joint committees will have nine months to conduct hearings and to produce reports on two key areas that are considered to have lacked sufficient policy attention up to now. The committees will be made up of a cross section of parties from the Dáil...

