Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

New laws promised to protect rights of children and parents in international surrogacy

The government is hopeful of introducing a regulatory framework having accepted that the practice is being availed of by Irish citizens already

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
29th August, 2021
New laws promised to protect rights of children and parents in international surrogacy
The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill, which is due to be published before the end of the year, will create a regulatory framework around surrogacy and many aspects of assisted reproduction for the first time. Picture: Getty

The government is working to overcome legal and ethical obstacles to protect the rights of children and parents who avail of international surrogacy, the Business Post has learned.

The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill, which is due to be published before the end of the year, will create a regulatory framework around surrogacy and many aspects of assisted reproduction for the first time.

In the general scheme of the bill published in 2017, international surrogacy, where...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Over 99 per cent of early childhood education and care services in Ireland are privately provided. The European average is less than 30 per cent.

Aidan Regan: If childcare is an essential service, why do we not provide it publicly?

Social Affairs Aidan Regan 2 weeks ago
Today, every smartphone user has a casino in their back pocket.

Elaine Byrne: We are now paying the price for our lack of urgency on gambling controls

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne 1 month ago
Throughout the pandemic phones were installed within prisoners’ cells, the Irish Penal Reform Trust said. To date 400 cells have been equipped with telephones and a further 600 are to have phones installed during 2021, according to a new report from the organisation. Picture: Getty

‘Support progamme needed for the 10,000 children who have a parent in prison’

Social Affairs Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago
‘The article in the Nationalist was the basis for much of the subsequent media attention, but it was based on a house of straw’.

Silence is deafening when it comes to putting right the wrong of the school dress code story

Social Affairs Elaine Byrne 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1