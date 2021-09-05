Mother and baby home survivors say vaccine trial information service a ‘token gesture’
Pharma company GSK is allowing former residents of homes to find out if they were subjected to medical trials as infants, but has offered no apology or compensation
A new information access service for those who believe they may have been involved in vaccine trials at mother and baby homes has been labelled a “token gesture” by a leading survivor support group.
The coalition of mother and baby home survivors (CMABS) said it welcomed the move by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the pharmaceutical company, to establish a more simplified information request service for survivors seeking access to their personal information but said that...
