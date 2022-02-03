MEPs urged to intervene in trial of US filmmaker linked to Irish tainted blood documentary
Kelly Duda helped with an award-winning Irish documentary on contaminated blood treatments which infected 105 Irish men with HIV. He’s now being tried in Italy and could face three years in prison
Ireland’s MEPs have been urged to intervene in the case of an American filmmaker who faces trial in Italy, 20 years after he helped with an Irish documentary which exposed how men in this country were unwittingly infected with HIV through contaminated blood treatments.
Kelly Duda, a California-based journalist, is known for a 2005 film in which he revealed how contaminated blood taken from prisoners in Arkansas was sold in countries around the world,...
