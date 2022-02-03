Subscribe Today
MEPs urged to intervene in trial of US filmmaker linked to Irish tainted blood documentary

Kelly Duda helped with an award-winning Irish documentary on contaminated blood treatments which infected 105 Irish men with HIV. He’s now being tried in Italy and could face three years in prison

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd February, 2022
Kelly Duda provided information that helped with the production of Bad Blood, an award-winning Irish documentary on Irish men who were unwittingly infected with HIV through contaminated blood treatments. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s MEPs have been urged to intervene in the case of an American filmmaker who faces trial in Italy, 20 years after he helped with an Irish documentary which exposed how men in this country were unwittingly infected with HIV through contaminated blood treatments.

Kelly Duda, a California-based journalist, is known for a 2005 film in which he revealed how contaminated blood taken from prisoners in Arkansas was sold in countries around the world,...

