Jobseekers to get extra €5 a week in budget as fuel allowance rises
The government has widened the eligibility criteria for caterers so more can access the allowance as part of a €558 million social welfare budget
The government has presented a €558 million social welfare budget that attempts to ease the burden on the most vulnerable in society and to continue to “redress the balance”.
Michael McGrath, Minister for Finance, today announced a series of increases including a €5 increase in the old-age pension and a €3 increase in the living alone allowance, as part of Budget 2022.
There will also be a €5 increase for jobseekers from January and...
