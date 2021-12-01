Subscribe Today
Job Path employment scheme ‘has not delivered value for money for taxpayer’

Unpublished report from Public Accounts Committee says programme, which is due to close at the end of 2021, should be replaced with ‘non-profit driven employment services’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st December, 2021
A report to be published tomorrow says the Job Path programme has not led to sustainable employment for jobseekers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government’s Job Path employment scheme did not deliver value for money for the taxpayer or for jobseekers, according to an unpublished report from the Dáil’s spending watchdog.

The report, which will be published tomorrow, also said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was of the view that the Job Path programme “has not delivered value for money for the taxpayer and, in the majority of cases, the advice provided...

