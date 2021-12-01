Job Path employment scheme ‘has not delivered value for money for taxpayer’
Unpublished report from Public Accounts Committee says programme, which is due to close at the end of 2021, should be replaced with ‘non-profit driven employment services’
The government’s Job Path employment scheme did not deliver value for money for the taxpayer or for jobseekers, according to an unpublished report from the Dáil’s spending watchdog.
The report, which will be published tomorrow, also said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was of the view that the Job Path programme “has not delivered value for money for the taxpayer and, in the majority of cases, the advice provided...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Three-month delay to register births due to HSE cyber attack
Delay for 18,000 families in east of country means they can’t get child benefit payments or free GP card for infants
Legislating for surrogacy presents a rights paradox for the government
Concerns about the potential exploitation of women in overseas commercial surrogacy arrangements have caused the government’s efforts to legislate on the issue to grind to a halt
Oireachtas committees to focus on autism and assisted dying
Special joint committees will be set up in the new year to deal with two key issues considered to be in need of government attention
Elaine Byrne: How Ombudsman negotiated an Irish solution to an Irish problem
The job of the Ombudsman is to stand up for the individual citizen against the institutions of the state and, despite finding his powers considerably restricted by the Irish system, that is what the quietly effective Peter Tyndall did