Inmates’ social welfare cut after data checks revealed they were in prison

The Department of Social Protection estimated that it saved €8 million from a number of data-matching exercises up to last September

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th February, 2021
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection Picture: Julien Behal

Some 370 prisoners had their social welfare payments cut off last year after cross-checks against the records of the Irish Prison Service revealed they were in prison.

The move generated savings of €2.3 million, and was part of an €8 million crackdown that also targeted nursing home residents and taxi drivers.

Around 178,000 records held by other government agencies were cross-checked against the names of people getting social welfare payments.

