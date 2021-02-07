Inmates’ social welfare cut after data checks revealed they were in prison
The Department of Social Protection estimated that it saved €8 million from a number of data-matching exercises up to last September
Some 370 prisoners had their social welfare payments cut off last year after cross-checks against the records of the Irish Prison Service revealed they were in prison.
The move generated savings of €2.3 million, and was part of an €8 million crackdown that also targeted nursing home residents and taxi drivers.
Around 178,000 records held by other government agencies were cross-checked against the names of people getting social welfare payments.
