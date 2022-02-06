How planned Irish legislation has exposed the ethical dilemma at the heart of the Ukrainian surrogate baby route taken by Irish couples
Since 2016, almost all Irish surrogate pregnancies have taken place in Ukraine, leading many to question the legal and ethical implications of doing so in an impoverished and poorly regulated country
In May 2020, images began to emerge of 46 babies stranded together in a single ward in Ukraine.
They had been newly born through the country’s booming commercial surrogacy industry. Their intending parents from around the world were unable to collect them due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, leaving a team of nurses to care for the infants until emergency access could be arranged.
Furious at the situation, Mykola Kuleba, Ukraine’s then Ombudsman for Children, did...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Almost all Irish surrogacies now taking place in Ukraine
New figures show that the east European country has become the location of choice for Irish couples hoping to avail of a commercial surrogacy arrangement
MEPs urged to intervene in trial of US filmmaker linked to Irish tainted blood documentary
Kelly Duda helped with an award-winning Irish documentary on contaminated blood treatments which infected 105 Irish men with HIV. He’s now being tried in Italy and could face three years in prison
‘Unavoidable’ that Irish couples will continue using international surrogacy services
Conor O’Mahony says it is ‘imperative’ that legislation gives a route to full legal parentage for those who use international surrogacy arrangements
Senator cautions intending parents about Ukraine surrogacy
Concerns mount about the safety of current surrogate mothers and babies and access to the country due to the Russian military build-up on the border