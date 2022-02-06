How planned Irish legislation has exposed the ethical dilemma at the heart of the Ukrainian surrogate baby route taken by Irish couples

In May 2020, images began to emerge of 46 babies stranded together in a single ward in Ukraine.

They had been newly born through the country’s booming commercial surrogacy industry. Their intending parents from around the world were unable to collect them due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, leaving a team of nurses to care for the infants until emergency access could be arranged.

Furious at the situation, Mykola Kuleba, Ukraine’s then Ombudsman for Children, did...