GSK to offer ‘enhanced information service’ for mother and baby home survivors
The pharmaceutical giant said it will simplify its information requests service available to those upon which it conducted unethical pharmaceutical trials
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the pharmaceutical company, said that it will offer an “enhanced information service” for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes regarding vaccine trials the company ran between 1934 and 1973.
The company said it was enhancing its service in response to “issues raised” by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report which described, among other things, unethical trials conducted on children and adults during this period by the company.
