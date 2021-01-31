Government to look at setting up ‘one-stop-shop’ to accept notifications of person’s death
Relatives have to contact numerous branches of the state to cancel things such as services and payments after bereavements
The government is considering the establishment of a centralised ‘one-stop-shop’ to accept notifications of a person’s death.
It comes amid complaints that relatives of those who die can be obliged to contact numerous branches of the state to cancel things such as services and payments.
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, told the Dáil on Friday, that her department knew this was a “very difficult time for people” and that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
State should buffer private childcare, says Ibec executive
Darragh Whelan, director of Childhood Services Ireland, says government has no desire to move to public model for the sector
Restrictive rules may have played part in ‘flawed’ mother and baby home report
The public outcry against the mother and baby homes report has led to calls for it to be reviewed, but what led to its findings being universally criticised?
Mother and baby homes survivors: ‘We were treated as second best, it was insulting’
The report of the investigation into what happened in Ireland’s mother and baby homes has been met with dismay and distrust by many survivors
GSK declines to apologise for vaccine trials in mother and baby homes
Pharma giant’s own documents show it conducted seven trials at homes over almost four decades