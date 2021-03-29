Government expects 61% will not avail of paid parental leave
The projected low take-up of the €245 payment threatens its aim of sharing parental leave between both parents
The government expects just 39 per cent of parents to take up their new entitlement to extra paid parental leave, it has emerged.
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, got legislation through the Dáil last week to increase parental leave from two weeks to five weeks for both mothers and fathers during the first two years of their new baby’s life.
However, the state-funded leave will amount to €245 per...
