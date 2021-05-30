Elaine Byrne: Would ‘a subsidy for sex’ be such a bad idea?
A Fine Gael councillor dismissed child benefit in colourful terms last week, but a payment for sex could improve our wellbeing, and possibly the economy too
“Child benefit goes to every child in the country. We’re giving child benefit to families on high wages, people on €100,000 a year. It’s like a subsidy for them to have sex.”
This was the view expressed last week by David McManus, a Fine Gael councillor for south Dublin, on Local Voices, a podcast made by the Echo, his local newspaper.
Dermot Richardson, a Sinn Féin councillor and a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: Traveller site scandal points to deeper malaise in Irish society
Cork City Council’s failure to provide safe facilities at the Spring Lane halting site is merely the latest instance of ignoring our country’s most ostracised community
Elaine Byrne: Why the Biden story we need to hear now is that of Hunter
If the son of the world’s most powerful politician can publicly acknowledge his dependency struggles, it may encourage others to do likewise – especially here in Ireland
Colin Murphy: Autism ‘spying’ scandal highlights the dilemma of prying versus privacy
The recent RTÉ expose of state information-gathering is a disturbing reminder of the increase in surveillance on our lives. But protecting our privacy against that has a cost
Government expects 61% will not avail of paid parental leave
The projected low take-up of the €245 payment threatens its aim of sharing parental leave between both parents