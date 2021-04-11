Elaine Byrne: Why the Biden story we need to hear now is that of Hunter

Middle-Class Joe was the nickname given to Joe Biden last year, such was his focus on wooing that demographic during the 2020 US presidential election campaign.

Last week, his son Hunter Biden published a memoir, Beautiful Things, in which he writes about his long-running struggle with drinks and drugs. That struggle flared up again when he became a father.

Excessive drinking and drug-taking are quintessential middle-class pursuits, even though they are often framed as problems more...