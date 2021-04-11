Elaine Byrne: Why the Biden story we need to hear now is that of Hunter
If the son of the world’s most powerful politician can publicly acknowledge his dependency struggles, it may encourage others to do likewise – especially here in Ireland
Middle-Class Joe was the nickname given to Joe Biden last year, such was his focus on wooing that demographic during the 2020 US presidential election campaign.
Last week, his son Hunter Biden published a memoir, Beautiful Things, in which he writes about his long-running struggle with drinks and drugs. That struggle flared up again when he became a father.
Excessive drinking and drug-taking are quintessential middle-class pursuits, even though they are often framed as problems more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: Autism ‘spying’ scandal highlights the dilemma of prying versus privacy
The recent RTÉ expose of state information-gathering is a disturbing reminder of the increase in surveillance on our lives. But protecting our privacy against that has a cost
Government expects 61% will not avail of paid parental leave
The projected low take-up of the €245 payment threatens its aim of sharing parental leave between both parents
Should artists’ payment pave the way for a universal basic income?
The security offered by the pandemic unemployment payment resembles a case study for a pilot scheme which has been brought to cabinet by arts minister Catherine Martin, to pay artists a weekly basic income. Could it ultimately lead to one for all citizens?
Colin Murphy: We speak the language of inclusion about Travellers, but inaction speaks louder
Six decades on from the days when NSPCA inspectors could have Traveller children placed in institutions, they are still subject to discrimination, as the Pontins scandal showed last week