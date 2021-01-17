Commission report criticised for legalistic interpretation

The Commission of Investigation, led by Judge Yvonne Murphy, was charged with investigating 78 years of mother and baby homes and county homes in Ireland. It chose a sample of 14 of the largest institutions, including those in Tuam, Bessborough, Kilrush and Pelletstown.

It is estimated about 56,000 mothers and about 57,000 children passed through the homes investigated.

The commission’s primary finding was that the responsibility for the harsh treatment of unmarried mothers in Ireland lies mainly with the...