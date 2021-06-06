Colin Murphy: Greens’ deal for artists doesn’t mean basic income is coming
Catherine Martin’s announcement of a basic income pilot scheme for artists will be popular with that hard-hit community, but the concept of a national basic income is politically divisive
Our welfare state is older than the state itself: its foundations were laid by David Lloyd George, then the British chancellor of the exchequer, in his “people's budget” of 1909.
The next seismic development came in the wake of the 1942 Beveridge report in the UK, which led to the post-war creation of the modern welfare state. In Ireland, we followed slowly and in piecemeal fashion in its wake.
Many believe the next great reform...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: Traveller site scandal points to deeper malaise in Irish society
Cork City Council’s failure to provide safe facilities at the Spring Lane halting site is merely the latest instance of ignoring our country’s most ostracised community
Elaine Byrne: Would ‘a subsidy for sex’ be such a bad idea?
A Fine Gael councillor dismissed child benefit in colourful terms last week, but a payment for sex could improve our wellbeing, and possibly the economy too
Elaine Byrne: Why the Biden story we need to hear now is that of Hunter
If the son of the world’s most powerful politician can publicly acknowledge his dependency struggles, it may encourage others to do likewise – especially here in Ireland
Colin Murphy: Autism ‘spying’ scandal highlights the dilemma of prying versus privacy
The recent RTÉ expose of state information-gathering is a disturbing reminder of the increase in surveillance on our lives. But protecting our privacy against that has a cost