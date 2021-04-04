Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Colin Murphy: Autism ‘spying’ scandal highlights the dilemma of prying versus privacy

The recent RTÉ expose of state information-gathering is a disturbing reminder of the increase in surveillance on our lives. But protecting our privacy against that has a cost

Colin Murphy
4th April, 2021
Colin Murphy: Autism ‘spying’ scandal highlights the dilemma of prying versus privacy
The story reported last week by RTÉ’s Conor Ryan was based on information supplied by Shane Corr, a Department of Health whistleblower

Some time in 2017, the Department of Health wrote to a medical professional who was providing clinical services to an autistic child, requesting information on that child and their family. The family had previously taken a case against the department seeking services for their child, but that case had been dormant for a decade.

The department asked the clinician not to inform the family that the department had sought this information.

The department had a template...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Roderic O’Gorman Minister for Children: legislation to increase parental leave went through Dáil Pic: RollingNews.ie

Government expects 61% will not avail of paid parental leave

Social Affairs Michael Brennan 5 days ago
David Booth: ‘Artists are in a repeating pattern of precarious work, it\&#039;s an incredibly stressful experience.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips.

Should artists’ payment pave the way for a universal basic income?

Social Affairs Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
Relatives of Angela Collins, who spent 27 years in a Magdalene Laundry, protest for the forgotten victims of institutional abuse. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Colin Murphy: We speak the language of inclusion about Travellers, but inaction speaks louder

Social Affairs Colin Murphy 4 weeks ago
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection Picture: Julien Behal

Inmates’ social welfare cut after data checks revealed they were in prison

Social Affairs Michael Brennan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1